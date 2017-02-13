Cedar Park police to hold 'Warrant Round Up' last weekend of February

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS - People in Cedar Park with outstanding warrants should settle any cases with the Cedar Park Municipal Court before the last day in February according to the police department.

Monday, police said they would be conducting a Warrant Round UP Feb. 28 targeting people with outstanding Class C warrants, generally citations for traffic violations. During that day, the court will have extended hours, allowing the judge to be available from 1 to 8 p.m. A prosecutor will also be available for persons wishing to enter a not guilty plea.

A Judge is available every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. throughout the year to facilitate a resolution other than payment in full including working with those who are unable to pay. Individuals interested in this process should contact the Cedar Park Municipal Court to discuss potential options.

Go here to pay any fines online and for more information. Go here if you are unsure if you have a warrant for your arrest.

(© 2017 KVUE)