Round Rock mayor will not seek reelection

Round Rock Mayor Alan McGraw (Photo: City of Round Rock)

Round Rock Mayor Alan McGraw announced Friday morning he will not seek re-election at the end of his term in May.

McGraw, who has been involved with city politics since 2001, said he would not seek a fourth term. He served on the Round Rock City Council 2001-2008 before being elected mayor in 2008.

“My wife and I have been struggling with this decision for some time,” McGraw said in a release. “But in the end, after 16 years of service, it’s the right time for our family and for the city.”

The population of Round Rock has boomed since 2001, growing from around 60,000 to more than 100,000 residents.

“I’ve had the privilege of serving with 22 councilmembers and mayors, all of whom were devoted to making Round Rock a better place,” McGraw said. “And I’ve had the privilege to work with an amazing staff, constantly looking for better ways to deliver services to the citizens. Everything we did, we did together, working as a team. But most of all, I’ve had the distinct honor of serving a wonderful group of citizens who love their city.”

McGraw’s bio on the city’s website states he has a degree in accounting from Stephen F. Austin State, a Master’s in Taxation from Colorado State University and a law degree from the University of Texas. He said in the release he will continue his law practice in Round Rock and is looking forward to being an owner of Austin Archery Country.

(© 2017 KVUE)