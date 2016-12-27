4 injured in fiery Cedar Park crash

Crews on the scene of a vehicle crash and fire near East New Hope and 183A on Dec. 27, 2016. (Photo: Christy Millweard, KVUE)

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS - Three adults and one child have been taken to hospitals after a multi-vehicle crash in Cedar Park on Tuesday morning.

Cedar Park police said the crash happened at the intersection of East New Hope Road and the 183A frontage road. Cedar Park Fire Department responded and extinguished the vehicles after they caught fire. Police said their initial investigation shows a car was traveling westbound on New Hope when it was struck by a vehicle going southbound along the frontage road and caught fire.

CPPD told KVUE's Christy Millweard that the 7-year-old who was in the crash has been taken to Dell Children's Medical Center. Police previously said the three adults are expected to be okay.

Police tweeted that East New Hope and 183A reopened shortly after 12 p.m. Tuesday.

