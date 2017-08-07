Williamson County lifts burn ban

Williamson County (Photo: KVUE)

A Williamson County judge lifted the county’s burn ban Monday.

The county said in a release that County Judge Dan A. Gattis lifted the ban Aug. 7 for unincorporated areas of Williamson County.

Before residents conduct a controlled burn, the county asks they take the following steps:

- Contact your local fire department, as some departments may require a permit.

- Call and report your controlled burn to Williamson County Communications at 512-864-8282.

Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said Monday morning that county's burn ban is still in effect. TAP HERE for counties under a burn ban in Texas.

© 2017 KVUE-TV