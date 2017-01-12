Child struck by vehicle, injured in Leander

LEANDER, TEXAS - A 12-year-old was struck by a vehicle and injured Thursday afternoon in Leander.

The Leander Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Lakeline Boulevard and Rimfire. The child was taken to a hospital by Williamson County EMS to be treated for minor injuries. LPD said the driver involved was cited for failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian on a sidewalk.

The road reopened to traffic around 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

(© 2017 KVUE)