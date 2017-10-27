Williamson County Sheriff's Office busts residential marijuana grow operation

(Photo: Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody)

LEANDER, TEXAS - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said 20 marijuana plants were found after executing a search warrant Friday in a Leander home.

Officials said the search was executed by the Organized Crime Unit and STAR team at approximately 7 a.m. in the 900 block of Los Vista Drive in Leander following an investigation of an indoor marijuana operation at the residence.

During the search, officials said an active hydroponic marijuana grow operation was located inside the residence including a "grow tent" containing the 11 small marijuana plants along with nine mature plants. In addition to the plants, officials said approximately one pound of dry marijuana was located inside the home.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said it is in the process of obtaining arrest warrants for Katie Thorie, 30, and Dustin Mattsen, 31, for possession of marijuana between 4 oz. and 5 lbs. Officials said Child Protection Services have also been notified concerning Thorie's daughter, who lives at the residence.

© 2017 KVUE-TV