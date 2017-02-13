Williamson County Sheriff: Jail fully staffed for first time in years

With a new Sheriff in town, there are a few changes in Williamson County -- from a fully staffed jail for the first time in years, to a possible program aimed to show teens the consequences of their mistakes.

"This is where a corrections officer is stationed when he's in charge of a pod,” said Sheriff Robert Chody as he gave KVUE’s Christy Millweard a tour.

On average, there are about 700 inmates in the Williamson County Jail, and Sheriff Chody wants to keep that number down.

"We’re all one bad decision away from being here," said Chody.

He and his staff are creating a program that allows teens and parents to "tour" the corrections department.

"Our goal is to open this up, not in a scare tactic way, but in an educational process way,” said Chody.

He even hopes a few inmates will share their stories with the group.

Currently, Chody and his staff are creating a plan and talking to county judges about possibly making the program a term of probation.

As the sheriff, Chody said he feels a duty, to not only run a successful Sheriff’s Office but to also educate young people and prevent them from ending up here.

"Our goal is to one, keep people out of the jail, 2, educate them and let them see what the jail is really like,” said Chody. "I just want to educate our community and keep people out of here, I want to be out of business."

Sheriff Chody said one of the reasons these types of programs would be possible is because, for the first time in years, the Williamson County Corrections Department is fully staffed, with just more than 300 employees.

When Sheriff Chody took office on Jan. 1, he said the corrections department had 31 openings.

"That brought a challenge just because overtime was a big issue for us, just being short staffed, breaks, safety concerns for our employees as well as the inmates here in the sheriff’s department," said Chody.

In the past month and a half, he said they've streamlined the hiring process to get candidates in place more quickly, and allowed lieutenants to readjust shifts based on staffing.

"Since 2012, the continuous posting of the corrections officer was on there and when I found that out I was rather proud of the chief and commanders and all the employees on the correction side that did that," said Chody.

He hopes to still offer pay raises to the corrections officers in the future, which was an issue he talked about while campaigning.

Sheriff Chody also said a few of the corrections officers are going through a "Basic Peace Officers Course," so that when there are openings on the law enforcement side, they can promote from within.

Ultimately, he said these measures are to help keep everyone in the county safe.

"Keep everyone in the county safe, keep them educated, and let everyone know what we're doing from the inside out," said Chody.



