Williamson County faith community worships in solidarity with Charlottesville

Vigil in Williamson County held for Charlottesville victims.

AUSTIN,TX - An impromptu service drew dozens to the Williamson County Courthouse, Sunday, as local pastors and community members shared solidarity with folks in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"As a follower of Jesus Christ, I believe it is not OK for us to stand by and allow these things to happen without us standing up and saying that this is not right," Pastor Charlie Turner said.

He led the group in a prayer that the Charlottesville residents know they aren't alone, and that "violence" and anger like they'd seen this weekend would stay out of all communities in the country.

One churchgoer at the vigil Sunday said their reason for gathering was to prevent it from spreading.

"We don't want it to happen in our community," he said. "It seems like everyone's subdividing us into White folks, Black folks, Hispanic folks, Asian folks, blue folks, green folks...It shouldn't be that way. We are Americans. We shouldn't be hyphenated-Americans. We're Americans. We need to live that way.

© 2017 KVUE-TV