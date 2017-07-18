KVUE
Williamson County correctional officer arrested in jail parking lot

KVUE 9:18 PM. CDT July 18, 2017

A Williamson County correctional officer was arrested in the jail parking lot on drug charges Tuesday, Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said.

Richard Acuna, Jr., a correctional officer with the Williamson County Jail, was arrested after deputies found drugs inside of his vehicle, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. 

Acuna was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony.

An investigation is ongoing. 

 

