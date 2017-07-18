Williamson County correctional officer arrested in jail parking lot

A Williamson County correctional officer was arrested in the jail parking lot on drug charges Tuesday, Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said.
Richard Acuna, Jr., a correctional officer with the Williamson County Jail, was arrested after deputies found drugs inside of his vehicle, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
Acuna was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony.
An investigation is ongoing.
© 2017 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs