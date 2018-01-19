Wildhorse: Mixed-use development coming to Manor area

TRAVIS COUNTY - It is an area near Manor that's been untouched for decades.

But now, crews are busy working at the intersection of 290 and Highway 130 to build restaurants, businesses and apartments.

Crews are laying groundwork for Wildhorse, a master-planned community of about 1,400 acres. Dwyer Realty is the developer.

"The concept would be to be able to live, work and play all in the same community,” said Pete Dwyer of Dwyer Realty.

It will include about 2,000 family homes such as apartments and have restaurants, retailers and about 2,500 multi-family homes.

The houses are in the price range of about $250,000.

Pete Dwyer said the first phase of homes will be finished in the spring.

"This first phase will be followed up by a couple more phases this summer and fall, and then once all of that is done we'll put the internal streets in,” said Dwyer.

Parmer Lane was recently extended south of 290 to run through the development and next to Capitol Wright Distributing. The distributor moved here last year.

"When we announced that we were locating here, we had a number of people that relocated from parts of Austin and moved into the subdivisions that are already existing in Manor," said Matt Hariss.

The company employs about 700 people at the warehouse.

“East along 290, is one of the last undeveloped areas and so there's a lot of demand for housing and for lots for builders,” said Hariss.

A demand closer to being met.

Dwyer said it will be affordably priced with many employers nearby.

