WilCo Sheriff's Department helps teen fighting cancer with prank prom proposal

(Photo: Cunningham, Chelsea)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody is making good on his promise to support a Round Rock High School student battling stage 4 cancer - even in the areas of girls and prom.

Clayton Dalton, 17, recruited Sheriff Chody and the rest of the sheriff's department to help him prank his girlfriend Veronica for his prom proposal.

In a video posted on Sheriff Chody's twitter, viewers see Dalton's girlfriend Veronica being questioned about a recent speeding ticket as Dalton teases her.

After Veronica tells the deputy that she's already paid the ticket, the deputy pulls out another piece of paper that he says he found while looking through her driving record.

And well, it wasn't another speeding ticket.

It was actually Dalton's clever way of asking her to be his dance partner at prom.

While she may have called him a "turd" and "goof" for pranking her, she did actually end up saying yes!

Chody said he met Dalton on Twitter while he was campaigning for office. Chody said after learning of his condition, he wanted to help support the teen. In February, the WilCo SWAT team gave him a signed helmet with several patches to match his deputy uniform.

Today Wilco Patrol assisted in helping Clayton ask his girlfriend to prom while being pulled over. She said yes 2 prom pic.twitter.com/wikKjlRFB3 — Sheriff Robert Chody (@SheriffChody) April 25, 2017

