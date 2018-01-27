WilCo Sheriff Robert Chody snaps selfie with Austin's Matthew McConaughey

(Photo: Sheriff Robert Chody)

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS - Even sheriffs can get starstruck.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody shared that evidence in a Tweet Saturday -- a selfie with Austin movie star Matthew McConaughey.

Alright ,alright alright! @MatthewMccon asked for a picture with me as he is his family spoke today. Ok I asked for the picture. 😀 pic.twitter.com/Q2g0F8fxup — Williamson County Sheriffs Office TX Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) January 27, 2018

"Alright ,alright alright! @MatthewMccon asked for a picture with me as he is his family spoke today. Ok I asked for the picture," he joked.

Sheriff Chody said he attended an event in Georgetown where other members of the McConaughey family were speaking.

Matthew's brother, Rooster McConaughey, recently made local headlines when it was announced that his new television series "Rooster and Butch" would be featuring a Central Texas family. The reality investment series allowed a local couple to pitch their product -- a family-friendly cell phone device for kids. The episode aired Wednesday on A&E.

© 2018 KVUE-TV