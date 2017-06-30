WilCo shelter offering free adoptions after nearly 100 animals are rescued

(Photo: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, Facebook)

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS - Already over capacity, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is seeking the public’s help after accepting approximately 100 animals seized from a Cedar Park residence.

Misty Valenta, community programs coordinator for the shelter, said that they were already preparing for a free adoption event July 1 through 4 when they got a call regarding about 100 animals being rescued from a single residence in Cedar Park. She said the rescued animals included 70 to 90 cats, nine dogs, and an unspecified amount of rabbits, chinchillas, ferrets and possibly reptiles.

Valenta said that they will still be offering free adoptions once all of the animals arrive at the shelter. She said there are more than 300 animals currently in the shelter’s care but normally the facility is designed to house 93 cats and 86 dogs.

The influx of animals has forced the facility to set up emergency shelters throughout the building, including their educational classroom.

Valenta reported that they have been reaching out to numerous rescue groups for assistance but said adoptions are their primary savior. She added that the shelter has been operating with a 90 percent save rate for about six years.

The shelter, located at 1855 S.E. Innerloop in Georgetown, Texas, is open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m, and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

