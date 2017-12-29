WilCo deputies serve, Whataburger delivers

Williamson County deputies started Friday off with a good breakfast after Whataburger kindly delivered breakfast to their office.
Sheriff Robert Chody took to Twitter to thank Whataburger for the kind gesture.
Thanks to @Whataburger for delivering breakfast! Our deputies and corrections officers really enjoyed it! #thankful pic.twitter.com/s4MQ2kM8x1— Sheriff Robert Chody (@SheriffChody) December 29, 2017
Although the breakfast didn't include Whataburger's famous burgers, it's safe to say that the deputies enjoyed their tasty and filling breakfast.
