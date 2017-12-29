KVUE
WilCo deputies serve, Whataburger delivers

Rebecca Flores, KVUE 5:16 PM. CST December 29, 2017

Williamson County deputies started Friday off with a good breakfast after Whataburger kindly delivered breakfast to their office.

Sheriff Robert Chody took to Twitter to thank Whataburger for the kind gesture.

Although the breakfast didn't include Whataburger's famous burgers, it's safe to say that the deputies enjoyed their tasty and filling breakfast.

