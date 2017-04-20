Who is the McDonald's employee credited with stalling Steve Stephens?

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

ERIE, Pa. -- The world wants to know…

Who is the McDonald’s employee many have labeled a hero for stalling Cleveland Facebook killer Steve Stephens at the drive-thru?

We may never actually learn her name because she wants to remain anonymous.

Thomas DuCharme, the owner of that Pennsylvania McDonald’s restaurant in Erie, said the worker doesn’t think of herself as a hero.

“I can say that everything is fine. She’s doing well.”

The unidentified woman has been earning enormous amounts of praise on social media for her bravery. The restaurant has also received plenty of thankful messages after the employee helped bring the nationwide manhunt for Stephens to an end.

“It’s been nice to have an outpouring of support, especially from the community,” DuCharme said.

After recognizing Stephens, the worker was able to give authorities extra response time by delaying his order.

A short time later, Stephens killed himself following a brief police pursuit. His death came nearly 48 hours after uploading video to Facebook of himself murdering 74-year-old Robert Godwin in Cleveland.

“It just happened to be the person that was in the back booth was very aware of what’s going on in the world.”

DuCharme tells WKYC’s Jasmine Monroe that he and McDonald’s corporate officials will personally do something special for the employee.

And what about that $50,000 reward offered in the case? Will the worker receive it? That’s also something that will likely forever remain a secret because identities of reward recipients are typically kept private.

