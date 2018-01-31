Where's the beef? Fayette Co. traffic stop yields stolen steaks

(Photo: FCSO)

FAYETTE COUNTY, TEXAS - A Fayette County traffic stop led to an irregular arrest on the evening of Jan. 23 after officials found several packages of steaks inside the vehicle.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said the Narcotics Unit conducted the stop at 7:19 p.m. for a traffic violation on U.S. Highway 77 North near Rocky Acres Lane. After interviewing the two male occupants of the 2001 Ford Mustang, officials said consent to search the vehicle was given.

Sheriff Keith Korenek said several packages of beef steaks from H-E-B were found in plain view and, when questioned about why they were not in a grocery bag, one of the occupants admitted to taking $100 worth of steaks without paying for them.

The occupants were identified as 61-year-old Ronny Kneip of Warrenton and 57-year-old Kennan Tyler of LaGrange. Charges are pending on both subjects.

© 2018 KVUE-TV