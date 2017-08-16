Where to watch the solar eclipse in Central Texas

Even though Austin will not see a total eclipse, there are still plenty of events around the area to view it safely.

The University of Texas will have a heliostat at a free viewing event to project the solar eclipse to a room at the department’s 13th floor, which holds about 30 people.

The university will also provide two special telescopes outside to safely view the sun. The department is still in the process of determining where exactly those outside locations will be.

"We're not entirely sure what we're going to get crowd size wise,” said Lara Eakins, program coordinator for the astronomy department at UT. “We are kind of hoping people will be a little patient.”

Eclipse glasses will be distributed on a first-come first-served basis.

The same is true at the Texas Museum of Science and Technology in Cedar Park.

The $4 glasses were sold out Wednesday at the museum.

A new batch is sold every day through Monday, when the museum will have about 100 for free at its viewing event.

In Round Rock, the library is hosting a viewing party at the Main Street Plaza at noon.

"Just be aware that parking will be limited,” said Theresa Faris with the Round Rock Public Library. “Space will be limited and we will have a limited number of glasses."

They're partnering with the Space Science Institute.

Buda will have a solar eclipse viewing party from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on the lawn of the Buda Library.

Glasses will be provided on a first-come first-serve basis.

Pflugerville will have a viewing event starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Pflugerville Public Library.

A limited number of viewing glasses will be available.

