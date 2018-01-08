Where to see the Astros' World Series trophy in Austin

The Houston Astros celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Tim Bradbury/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Missed the Astros World Series Championship celebration in 2017? No worries, Austinites will get their chance to see the biggest baseball prize of all: the World Series trophy.

Gov. Greg Abbott said he's hosting the 2017 World Series trophy at the Texas Capitol in the Public Reception Room on Jan 9. It will be open to the public from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Next, the Houston Astros Championship trophy tour will make two pit stops in the Austin-area on Wednesday, Jan. 10, with appearances from J.D Davis, James Hoyt and Brad Peacock.

The first stop will be Pluckers Wing Bar, located at 3909 South Lamar, from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. There, fans will be able to interact with players, play trivia games, and win prizes. Unfortunately, there won't be any autographs during this stop.

Next, Academy Sports + Outdoors, located at 5400 Brodie Ln, Sunset Valley, Texas, will host South Travis County fans from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. During this stop, fans will get a one-hour autograph session with the players.

An autograph pass will be distributed, giving fans the opportunity to photograph the World Series Trophy with one autograph pass per person. The pass does not guarantee an autograph but acts more as a placeholder, officials said.

Players will only sign commemorative World Champion autograph cards, provided at the Academy location.

For more information please visit the MLB website.

This page will update if more locations are added to the World Series Trophy tour list.

