Where to ring in the new year in Austin

A view of the Austin skyline. (Photo: John Gusky, KVUE)

AUSTIN - Austinites have a plethora of options to choose from to celebrate the new year, and KVUE has put together a list of several events.

But before you head out to properly celebrate, make sure you have a safe ride home. Here is a list of transportation options, so you can plan ahead.

Here are just a few of the Austin-area New Year's Eve events:

W Hotel

“We're Austin, we're weird, we're gonna keep it that way," said Gilbert Soto, with the W Austin. "But we're the W Hotel, so we still have that glamour aspect to it."

Staff worked for two months to transform two stories of the hotel into different jungle-themed parties.

Go here for information about tickets.

Topgolf

Those at Topgolf in Austin plan on bringing in the new year with a bang.

“We're doing all gold everything,” said Wylie Manson, the Marketing Manager. “It's going to be our New Year's Eve bash.”

The night is sure to be a hit with golf fans and others alike.

“When they hear Topgolf, they think it's just for golfing, and it's absolutely not,” Manson said. “It's for everybody -- family, friends -- just to come out and have a really good time.”

ACL Live with Willie Nelson

ACL Live is bringing music legend Willie Nelson and guests to Austin for three nights at the Moody Theater starting Dec. 29.

Nelson will be joined by Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Particle Kid and Blackberry Smoke. Blackberry Smoke will perform New Year's Eve only.

For more information visit the ACL Live's Facebook page here.

Austin's New Year 2018

This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Starting at 3 p.m. event-goers will have art and food to entertain themselves until Austin bands Brownout and the Ian Moore Band take the stage. And of course, the fireworks display is sure to dazzle.

