Where to find last minute gifts

Stack of five wrapped christmas gifts on wooden floor (Photo: Stefanie Grewel/Getty Images, Foto: Stefanie Grewel)

Time is ticking to buy your last minute gifts, but there is still time.

If you don't want to leave your house, Amazon Prime Now customers can order and get their last minute needs within one or two hours.

They tell us some of the most popular things people are buying are: Noise cancelling headphones, a Kindle paper white and the highly sought after Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition.

Jim Billimoria With Amazon said you can order almost anything you may need from gifts to baking supplies and have it delivered by 11:59 p.m. Christmas Eve.

“It saves them a trip to the store number one -- and also what it allows them to do is quickly shop online and then continue on with your day, if they’re wrapping gifts, if they run out of tape, or if they’re baking something in the kitchen, it allows you to get the products in and then continue on with your day," said Billamoria.

Trying to think of other last minute gift ideas that don't require you to leave your house?

You can donate to someone's favorite charity, give a subscription to services such as Amazon Prime, Netflix or Spotify or try out the monthly box shipments such as BirchBox, StickFix or Blue Apron.

Most retailers have extended hours for the holidays.

Here are hours for some of the more popular gift stores:

Toys R Us: Open from 6 a.m. on Dec. 23 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 24

Kohl's: Open until 6 p.m. Dec. 24

Macy's: All three Austin Locations open Dec. 23 from 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. and Dec 24 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sears: Closes at midnight Dec. 23 and at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Target: Open until midnight Dec. 23 and until at least 10 p.m. on Dec. 24

JCPenny: Open Dec. 23 from 8 a.m. to midnight and Dec. 24 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy: Open Dec. 23 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. (A few locations close at 10 p.m.) and Dec. 24 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nordstrom: Open Dec. 23 until 10 p.m. and until 6 p.m. on Dec. 24

And at many places you can order online and pick up the gift in the store. Macy's, Target and Best Buy are just some of the stores that offer store pickup.

Store pick-up times: