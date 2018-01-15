AUSTIN - In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, people from all across Central Texas will volunteer and march for the late civil rights leader.

In Austin, the MLK Community March is meant to uplift diversity throughout the city. It begins at 9 a.m. Jan 15. at the MLK statue on the University of Texas campus and will end at the south steps of the Texas Capitol building.

Afterwards, the marchers will kick off the MLK community festival when they arrive at Huston-Tillotson University.

There are also several others events for Martin Luther King Day, including at The Central Texas Food Bank. They're holding a day of service and volunteers can meet there at 9 a.m. to help sort and prepare food boxes.

Georgetown is also hosting their own march; it starts at noon at the Williamson County Courthouse.

Lastly, people looking to volunteer can get involved with The Texas Land Conservancy, They're hosting a clean up at the Zilker Nature Preserve.

