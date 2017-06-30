AUSTIN - For anyone who tweets about Austin's horrendous traffic issues on MoPac Expressway, you probably know @EvilMopacATX.
The only thing more evil than MoPac, @EvilMopacATX says it will never reveal the person behind the tweets. But KVUE's Amber Downing has at least convinced him to talk in a phone interview. Here's what we learned:
- He claims he is not Matthew McConaughey, but is instead better lookin' and slower talkin'.
- His obsession with Jon Bon Jovi is allegedly more of a bromance.
- He believes the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority and contractor CH2M Hill might actually finish the MoPac Improvement Project this year.
- Once the project is complete, @EvilMoPacATX isn't going away; he'll continue to wreak havoc on MoPac traffic.
- He didn't choose to be 'Evil'; evil chose him.
Listen to the full interview with @EvilMopacATX:
