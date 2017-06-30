A screengrab of @EvilMopacATX's Twitter profile. (Photo: Twitter)

AUSTIN - For anyone who tweets about Austin's horrendous traffic issues on MoPac Expressway, you probably know @EvilMopacATX.

The only thing more evil than MoPac, @EvilMopacATX says it will never reveal the person behind the tweets. But KVUE's Amber Downing has at least convinced him to talk in a phone interview. Here's what we learned:

- He claims he is not Matthew McConaughey, but is instead better lookin' and slower talkin'.

- His obsession with Jon Bon Jovi is allegedly more of a bromance.

- He believes the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority and contractor CH2M Hill might actually finish the MoPac Improvement Project this year.

- Once the project is complete, @EvilMoPacATX isn't going away; he'll continue to wreak havoc on MoPac traffic.

- He didn't choose to be 'Evil'; evil chose him.

Listen to the full interview with @EvilMopacATX:

