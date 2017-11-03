What to know: Texas versus TCU

Trevorris Johnson #24 of the TCU Horned Frogs runs against Anthony Wheeler #45 of the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal -Texas Memorial Stadium on November 25, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images) (Photo: Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Texas Football looks to continue its winning ways on the road in Big 12 Conference play, as the Longhorns travel to Fort Worth to take on the TCU Horned Frogs Saturday night at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

The Longhorns enter Saturday's game at 4-4 overall, 3-2 in the conference and coming off a 38-7 victory at Baylor. UT is 2-0 in true road games in Big 12 play in 2017.

TCU comes into the game off their first loss of the season, 14-7, at Iowa State. The Horned Frogs are 7-1 overall and tied atop the Big 12 standings at 4-1.

Saturday's game will kickoff at 6:15 p.m. and is set to air on ESPN. Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analysis) and Allison Williams (sideline) will call the action.

Longhorns continue difficult schedule



Saturday's game marks the third Top 12 team the Longhorns will have played in the last four games.



Including Saturday's game at TCU, the Longhorns will have played one of the nation's toughest schedules over the last seven weeks.



That stretch began with a double-overtime loss at No. 4/4 USC (No. 17/17 this week) before the Longhorns traveled to play Iowa State on the road in Ames. UT defeated the Cyclones, who are ranked No. 14/16 in this week's polls, 17-7.



From there, UT has also played Kansas State, No. 12/12 Oklahoma (now No. 8/9), No. 10/11 Oklahoma State (now 11/10) and will play at No. 10/12 TCU this weekend.

The all-time series



Texas and TCU meet for the 88th time on Saturday.



The Longhorns hold a 62-24-1 edge over the Horned Frogs, including a mark of 27-10 in Fort Worth.



Texas looks to snap a three-game losing streak to TCU. The Longhorns' last win, and also their last win at TCU, came in 2013.



Tom Herman has never faced TCU in his head coaching career. Gary Patterson is 4-2 against Texas.

A dominant defense



The Longhorns' defense has put up incredible numbers over the last seven games, including during the first five games against Big 12 Conference opponents.



After allowing 51 points in the season opener, Texas is allowing just 16.7 points per game over the last seven, which includes three overtime games (two double overtime).



The UT defense is allowing just 354.9 yards per game since the season opener, and just 369.0 yards per game in five Big 12 games.



The dynamic defense has started up front with stopping the run, as the Longhorns are allowing just 87.7 rushing yards per game over the last seven games, while holding four opponents under 100 yards.



The Longhorns rank seventh nationally in third-down defense (.261), second nationally in fourth-down defense (.143) and are first nationally with five defensive touchdowns scored.



Texas held Baylor to just seven points on Saturday, the Bears' lowest output since scoring just three against Texas A&M in 2009, a span of 100 games.



The Longhorns also held Oklahoma State to 13 points in overtime a week before, snapping their streak of 35 straight games having scored at least 20 points, which had been the nation's longest streak. It was the Cowboys' lowest scoring output since scoring seven against UT in 2014.

A Texas win would...



- Improve the Longhorns' record to 5-4 on the season and 4-2 in the Big 12 Conference.

- Mark their third straight road victory in Big 12 Conference play. It would be the first time since 2013 that UT has started 3-0 on the road in conference play.

- Be Texas' first win over TCU since 2013.

- Extend the Longhorns' lead in the all-time series to 63-24-1, including a mark of 28-10 all-time in Fort Worth.

- Make Tom Herman 27-8 (.771) in his head coaching career and 5-4 at UT.

