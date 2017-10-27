What to know: Longhorns hit the road to take on Baylor Bears

Breckyn Hager #44 of the Texas Longhorns and Malcolm Roach #32 of the Texas Longhorns celebrate after sacking Mason Rudolph #2 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second quarter in Austin, Texas. (Photo: Tim Warner/Getty) (Photo: Tim Warner/Getty)

AUSTIN - Texas Football hits the road to begin a two-game road swing through the Lone Star State. The Longhorns travel to Waco to face the Baylor Bears on Saturday.

The Longhorns enter coming off back-to-back defeats to Top 12 teams to move to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12 Conference. After starting 2-0 in conference play, UT has dropped narrow decisions to No. 12/12 Oklahoma (29-24) and No. 10/11 Oklahoma State (13-10, OT).

Baylor enters the game at 0-7 overall and 0-4 in the Big 12. The Bears gave West Virginia all they could handle last weekend, scoring 23 straight in the fourth quarter, but failing on a potential game-tying, two-point conversion in the 38-36 loss.

National game coverage

Saturday's game will kickoff at McLane Stadium at 11:01 a.m. and is set to be broadcast on ESPNU. Mike Couzens will call the play-by-play action while John Congemi will provide the analysis.

Longhorns continue difficult schedule



The Longhorns are in the midst of as difficult a stretch of games as there is in college football, having played three ranked teams in the last five games.



UT has faced No. 4/4 USC (now 21/21) and Iowa State (now 25/RV) on the road, No. 12/12 Oklahoma (now 10/9) in Dallas in the AT&T Red River Showdown, No. 10/11 Oklahoma State (now. 11/12) at home and still plays on the road at both No. 4/4 TCU and No. 22/22 West Virginia.

The all-time series



Texas and Baylor meet for the 107th time on Saturday with the Longhorns holding a 76-26-4 edge in the series.

Saturday's meeting will mark the 49th all-time meeting in Waco. UT is 30-16-2 when playing at Baylor.



Tom Herman has never faced Baylor in his head coaching career, and Matt Rhule has never faced Texas in his. However, Herman is 1-0 head-to-head against Rhule, as Houston defeated Temple 24-13 in the 2015 American Athletic Conference Championship Game.

A Texas win would



- Make Texas 77-26-4 all-time against Baylor including a road record of 31-16-2 against the Bears in Waco.

- Be UT's third straight victory in the series and their second straight win at McLane Stadium.

- Mark UT's second straight road win, after defeating Iowa State 17-7 in the Big 12 opener the last time they went on the road.

- Get the Longhorns back to .500 at 4-4 overall and improve their mark to 3-2 in the conference.

- Make Tom Herman 26-8 (.765) in his head coaching career and 4-4 (.500) at the helm of the Burnt Orange and White.

Head Coach Tom Herman



Tom Herman is in his first season at Texas and his third season overall as a head coach. He is 3-4 thus far at UT and 25-8 overall as a head coach. The Longhorns are currently 2-2 in the Big 12 Conference.

Herman guided Houston to a 13-1 record and a win in the Peach Bowl during his first season. He was just the fourth head coach in NCAA history with at least 13 wins in a rookie season (Chris Petersen, George Woodruff, Walter Camp) and just the fifth to win the first 10 games of his career (Petersen, Woodruff, Camp and Larry Coker).

