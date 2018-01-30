Wells Fargo bank robbery in North Austin, APD says

AUSTIN - The Austin Police Department is responding to reports of a bank robbery at a North Austin Wells Fargo.
Police said units responded Tuesday to the 11200 block of North Interstate Highway 35 at approximately 1:08 p.m. and, based on information gathered at the scene, found that a male individual walked into the bank, passed a note and left with no cash.
The suspect was described as an unshaven black male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a thin build and wearing a gray hoodie. He reportedly was last seen running southbound on Middle Fiskville Road.
Anyone with more information is asked to call the Robbery Tipline at 974-5092.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
