Wellness Wednesday: Talking to your kids about drugs

According to a 2009 government survey, one in 10 kids 12 to 17 years old are using some form of illicit drugs.

But there are ways that parents can protect their children and experts say it starts at home. Dr. Nicole Cross spoke with a mental health specialist and Austin-area teens for advice on how parents can get the conversation started.

A group of teen artists and activists with Changing Lives Youth Theatre Ensemble use theatre as a tool to help their community foster healthy relationships and celebrate diversity. The Austin-based teens are very expressive and were eager to speak with Dr. Cross about how parents should talk to teens about drugs.

"Do you think that teens today feel pressure to experiment with drugs?" Dr. Cross asked.

Frank acknowledged that pressure to experiment with drugs is “not the peer pressure that a lot of adults think it is; like some guy in a shady alley coming up to you saying like oh have some drugs."

He said it's more indirect, “like you might be around a lot of people like in a friend group or in a relationship even where they will be on drugs or using drugs and you'll feel pressure to do that to be one of [them]."

It’s a reality echoed by Dr. Kim Kjome, a psychiatrist at Ascension Shoal Creek Hospital.

Drugs and alcohol use in adolescence is pretty common and is because of their impulsivity and because of their being in an age group where they have a lot of burdens, a lot of emotional changes,” Dr. Kjome explained.

The teens added that parents miss the mark if they think that only the rule-breakers are experimenting.

Isaiah said "there is always this stereotype that oh it's always the bad kid, but it's not always the bad kids. At this point, half of the people at my school smoke weed, I 'm not going to lie,” Isaiah stated.

The group recommended that every parent talks to their child about drugs, but with a few guidelines.

Kelvin said, "It's a little bit of the parent's responsibility not to glamorize it or not to make it sound extremely terrifying that if you do this, you are going to get messed up."

Olivia added that she does not think “fear" will ever be an effective tactic.

Frank chimed in, saying "Honestly, some of these parents don't even know what they are talking about. They've never done any of these drugs. They're just saying it because they've heard, they hear stories or something, and then they just go off of their experience that might not be an experience."

Dr. Kjome said what’s most important is that parents tell their children the truth.

She said, "Be honest with them, don't try to scare them straight."

Dr. Cross asked, "What do you think are some good strategies?”

Frank said, "It counts to really spend some time really researching before you bring any topic up to your kids."

The teens also recommended that parents not have hard and fast rules and don’t disown their children for making a mistake.

"Don't just shut your kid out because if you shut your kid out, then your kid is going to get lost and continue going down that path. Let them know that if they do drugs that you're still there for them,” Isaiah expressed.

The teens provided sage advice for parents as they prepare for life on and off the stage.

