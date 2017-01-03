Website ranks Austin among best cities in U.S. for beer drinkers

It may come as no surprise to locals, but a website recently ranked Austin among the best cities in the country for beer drinkers.

According to a recent study by SmartAsset.com, Austin is the 14th best city in the nation for beer drinkers. It is the only city in Texas to make the list.

The website considered the following factors:

Total number of microbreweries : Austin actually ranked fifth in this category with a total of 31 microbreweries. The study included both stand-alone microbreweries and brewpubs.

: Austin actually ranked fifth in this category with a total of 31 microbreweries. The study included both stand-alone microbreweries and brewpubs. Number of microbreweries per 100,000 residents : Austin has 3.3 microbreweries per 100,000 residents, according to the data. Portland, ME has 23.9.

: Austin has 3.3 microbreweries per 100,000 residents, according to the data. Portland, ME has 23.9. Number of bars per 100,000 residents : Austin has 23.8 bars per 100,000 residents. New Orleans, LA has the most with 56.6.

: Austin has 23.8 bars per 100,000 residents. New Orleans, LA has the most with 56.6. Average Yelp score of breweries : 4.14 in Austin, which is relatively close to the other cities on the list.

: 4.14 in Austin, which is relatively close to the other cities on the list. Average price for a pint of domestic draught beer: $4.00 in Austin. San Francisco, CA has the highest price at $6.00 and New Orleans, LA had the lowest at $2.50.

To score each city, the website gave the number of microbreweries a double weighting, the number of bars a single weighting and the average Yelp score and draught price a half weighting. The best-ranked cities on the list were Ashville, NC, Portland, ME, Pittsburgh, PA, Cincinnati, OH and Portland, OR.

So while Austin may not be the top-ranked in the country, it's at least the best place in Texas for a beer drinker.

