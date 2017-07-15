Ways to ensure kids can be identified if they go missing

SAN ANTONIO - The search for a teenage couple continues in Bexar County. They are one of about 4,000 children in this area who are estimated to be reported missing in San Antonio by the time the year is over.

However, Chuck Paul with Alamo Youth Center said that there are things parents can do to make sure their kids can be found and identified in case they disappear.

"The FBI has a child identification kit that's an application they can put on their cell phone," Paul said. "It helps them gather the information, photographs, and data on their child that they can make immediately available to law enforcement in the event their child goes missing."

Parents can also take advantage of free fingerprinting in the community done by Operation Kidsafe International. It will be available on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Park Lexus at Dominion. Parents can get a printout with their child's photo and prints on them. No special information is needed and parents take home a bio document that's law enforcement-ready in case of an emergency.

The document makes it easy for authorities to place into the national crime database if the child goes missing.

Although, before that happens, experts say that there are signs parents can watch for to determine if their child might consider running away.

"Watch for your children to start changing their habits and behaviors," Paul said. "They become more withdrawn, they're spending all their time online and in their room."

Other things Paul suggests parents do is monitor their kids' social media accounts, make sure privacy settings on their devices are on to protect their information, know their child's friends and how to contact them, and never be afraid to report a child missing to police.

