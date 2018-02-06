Water generator helps island of Puerto Rico, Feb. 6 declared 'Moses West Day'

PUERTO RICO - Moses West's mission in life is to help others. Every day he tries his best to make a difference in the world.

West spoke to KVUE last year just days before his trip to Puerto Rico. He has developed a technology that literally creates water out of thin air.

“So everybody has learned now that when you come up, it will gravity feed out, and we are doing that to conserve power,” West said.

One of those people benefiting from it is Michael Barber, who lives in Puerto Rico.

“It’s hard to describe what it's like to live without water, and having to boil water everyday just to make coffee is beyond anything you could ever imagine,” Barber said.

West and the water unit are stationed at a VA Hospital in Isabel Segunda.

It's one of the hardest hit areas. Strong winds and rain from Hurricane Maria destroyed the hospital. There is limited electricity on the island West is relying on. But the water generator can use power from its own internal diesel engine.

“The first thing people ask me, especially the people that are born here, they say, 'Are you going to leave us?' And I say, 'No.' They say, 'How long are you going to be with us?' I say, 'Until I get the job done,'” West told KVUE.

It's that job of serving others that led to the City of Austin proclaiming Feb. 6 as Moses West Day. West says he's grateful, but he believes the work is far from over. West says the water generator is going on the solar array.

The machine will be able to produce 10,000 to 14,000 gallons of water after a week from sunlight and save on fuel.

