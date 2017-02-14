Watchdog group releases study on sex education in Texas

Teenage students with arms raised in classroom. (Photo: Caiaimage/Sam Edwards/Getty Images, (c) Caiaimage/Sam Edwards)

AUSTIN - In an attempt to improve sex education in Texas classrooms, the Texas Freedom Network revealed a "major study" during a press conference Tuesday.

In a 2009 study, the watchdog and activist group found that 94 percent of school districts in Texas promote abstinence-only programs and don't provide students with information on birth control. Two percent of districts don't offer sex education at all. The study also showed that most sex education material is full of gender stereotypes and shaming, the group said.

At Tuesday's press conference beginning at 8:45 a.m., the Texas Freedom Network will talk about how those programs have changed and what the Texas Legislature is doing to provide access to reproductive health information for Texas teens.

