WATCH: Crews battling 20- to 30-acre fire in Travis County

Crews are battling a large fire in East Travis County in between State Highway 130 and FM 812. (Photo: KVUE)

TRAVIS COUNTY - Crews are battling what they estimate is a 20- to 30-acre fire in East Travis County between State Highway 130 and FM 812.

As the wind picks up and the fire continues to grow, the Travis County Sheriff's Office told KVUE's Christy Millweard that the northbound lanes of SH 130 are closed. The TCSO said no evacuations have been announced at this time.

Several crews are on scene to fight the fire, including STAR Flight.

Watch a live stream of the fire from our tower camera above.

KVUE has a crew on the way to the scene.

(© 2017 KVUE)