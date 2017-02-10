Annual 'Great Texas Warrant Roundup' to target thousands

Police badge. (Photo: Tetra Images/Getty Images)

TEXAS - Thousands of Texans with traffic, parking, city ordinance, penal code and higher charge warrants will be targeted starting Friday as a part of the annual "Great Texas Warrant Roundup."

The initiative, which will involve more than 300 jurisdictions from across Texas, is supposed to encourage individuals with warrant to contact their respective courts to resolve their outstanding obligations.

