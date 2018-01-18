Wastewater line hit in Pflugerville near Wilbarger Creek

Caution tape (Photo: MasterShot)

PFLUGERVILLE - A Pflugerville wastewater line was struck by a subcontractor, the Oncor utility company, releasing wastewater heading towards Wilbarger Creek at 11 a.m. on Thursday, according to the City of Pflugerville.

The city's crews arrived at the scene along with a representative from Oncor and an additional contractor to help contain and clean up the wastewater.

The city stopped the flowing wastewater by shutting off the lift station while pump trucks serviced the broken pipe. The city dammed the creek downstream to contain the flow of wastewater. So far, there aren’t any threats to Lake Pflugerville drinking water, a city spokesperson said.

The City of Pflugerville did notify the Texas Commissioner on Environmental Quality due to the elicit discharge, they added.

