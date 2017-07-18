Wall Street Journal releases report on stolen Whataburger tents

The Wall Street Journal has released the numbers on one of the most common forms of theft in Texas -- stealing the Whataburger tent numbers.
According to the report, there are 96 numbered tents that each restaurant must re-order on a monthly basis.
The burger chain goes through 1.2 million tents a year. Each tent costs only 25 cents to make.
The biggest culprits seem to be teens who play sports and want to take home their jersey numbers.
