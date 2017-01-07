Volunteers 'undecorate' Highway 360 cedar trees

AUSTIN - Highway 360 is no longer lined with decorated Christmas trees.

Dozens of volunteers braved freezing temperatures in West Austin Saturday morning to take down all the garlands and ornaments from several cedar trees.

Volunteers, like eight-year-old Aisley Romansky, helped out and even turned some of the unwanted decor to treasures.

"One thing I really want to keep is this blue thing with snowflakes on it. I'll probably hang it up on my fan," said Romansky as she described a blue garland with silver stars on it.

Romansky is one of many volunteers who came out with Boy Scout Troop 511. It's the group's third year to take down the decorations.

For Keep Austin Beautiful volunteers, this is their fifth year.

Last year, KAB collected 130 bags of trash and 50 bags of usable decorations. This year, KAB collected 100 bags of trash and only 30 bags of reusable decorations, which they donated.

Volunteers we talked to said they don't mind cleaning up but have one request.

"To use ornaments other than tinsel since tinsel is so hard to clean up out here. It gets stuck in the grass, blows off the trees and its hard to get every single last piece of it," said first time volunteer Ollie Zimmermann.

Every year in the weeks before Christmas, families trek out to West Austin to decorate the trees that grow right by the highway. Many have themes. Some adorn organic decorations which volunteers love best.

But if you're like Aisley and prefer the shiny and sparkly ornaments for the outdoor trees, volunteers are okay with that too.

They just like giving back to the community even if that inadvertently means transforming the Christmas trees back to the mountain cedars that make so many allergy sufferers miserable this time of year.

