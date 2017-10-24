Leander ISD employee resigns following previous inappropriate relationship allegations

LEANDER, TEXAS - According to a letter sent out by Vista Ridge High School Principal Paul Johnson, a Leander ISD employee has resigned following an investigation that stemmed from inappropriate student-teacher relationship allegations.

The letter states that on Oct. 11, another district notified VRHS of the alleged misconduct that occurred in 2012. Johnson said that teacher began working with the Vista Ridge band program in 2016.

Upon receiving this notification, Johnson reported that the employee was removed from the school and an investigation was launched. According to the letter, the employee ultimately resigned from his position and LISD shared details with the Texas State Board of Educator Certification and local law enforcement.

Communications sent to parents and guardians of Round Rock High School confirmed the employee had previously been employed there.

The RRHS letter from Principal Matt Groff states the high school had learned about the allegations earlier this month between a former assistant band director and a former student, and that the employee left the district at the end of the 2015-2016 school year to work for a neighboring school district. Groff said RRISD notified officials in that district about the 2012 allegations following further investigation.

According to the letter, this employee had no disciplinary record during his employment at RRHS and was employed after passing a Texas Department of Public Safety background check and employment reference checks.

Neither district immediately disclosed the name of the employee under investigation.

