Two injured after crane topples over at SE Austin construction site

(Photo: Cunningham, Chelsea)

AUSTIN - Two people were injured after a crane reportedly malfunctioned and fell over at a construction site near the Austin Rock and Roll Car Museum Wednesday morning.

Austin Travis County Emergency Medical Services said they responded to the incident in the 2300 block of East St. Elmo Road just before 9 a.m.

Initially, it was reported that a person was trapped under the crane.

Medics transported two men with non-life-threatening injuries to St. David's South Austin Hospital.

According to Austin Fire Info, a man named David Hart witnessed the incident and captured the moment on his phone. The video showed people running from the area as the crane falls to the ground.

