Video captures ICE arrest in Austin Friday

Video Source: Mango Vega/Facebook (Photo: Video Source: Mango Vega/Facebook)

AUSTIN - An Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrest was captured on video by a Central Texas man earlier Friday morning.

The video was shot from inside a Taco Bell near the intersection of Lamar Avenue and Rundberg Lane in Austin.

In the video ICE officers have stopped a black, full-size pickup truck and have at least one person in custody on the ground.

KVUE spoke with the person who shot the video who confirmed the location and the date of the video when it was shot. The more than two minute video showed officers driving pickup trucks to make the stop and then a van and full-size van showed up to the scene before it ended.

The video can be seen below:

