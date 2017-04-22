Video shows Border Patrol rescuing men from drowning

ROMA, TX - President Trump is not the only one taking credit for the drop in illegal immigration. U.S. Border Patrol and Central American officials say they too have helped dissuade migrants from entrusting their lives to smugglers.

Border Patrol agents working the Rio Grande River between Texas and Mexico perform rescue simulations involving people falling into the water as they try to reach U.S. soil.

In this simulation, one of them is saved by a Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agent who helps him swim to shore while the other is aided with a flotation device.

The exercise comes just two days after a real rescue took place just a few miles upstream.

Surveillance video released by Customs and Border Protection officials shows a group of people on the Mexican side waving down a Border Patrol boat. Images show four men in the water, but a closer look reveals one other person struggling to stay afloat.

Two of them make it back to the Mexican shore on their own while agents pull two others aboard their vessel. A couple of minutes later, they are dropped off and onlookers are seen clapping and signaling their gratitude.

For those who do make it across, they’re presented with a whole new set of dangers.

“They might just swim across and have a small area that they need to walk, but they don’t realize what kind of terrain they’re in and what could be ahead of them,” said Border Patrol Rio Grande City Special Operations Supervisor Adriana Palacios.

It’s all part of what the agency calls the annual Border Safety Initiative. A way for media to “walk in the shoes” of thousands of migrants who risk their lives crossing the border illegally.

“Preservation of life supersedes any law enforcement action,” said Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Manuel Padilla Jr.

The event showcases the agency’s comprehensive strategy to reduce migrant deaths and make the border safer. Padilla says that there were 1,400 rescues last year, but 130 deaths with a rise in drownings.

Honduras Consul Ana Bulnes, who was also present at the event, praised the Border Patrol’s efforts to highlight these risks. She believes that the message, coupled with efforts in Central America to incentivize people to stay in their countries, ultimately keeps illegal immigration down and saves more lives.

Despite the rescues and the positive results Border Patrol says they are seeing, Padilla recognized that they need more resources to help seal this section of the border, considered a hotspot for illegal smuggling.

