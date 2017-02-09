Victim's father speaks on dangers of distracted driving

It's a message repeated again and again and again, especially to young drivers - don't text and drive.

But how often does the message get through?

60 percent of teen crashes involve distracted drivers.

On Thursday, Joel Feldman shared his personal tale of the dangers of distracted driving to make sure that students at Westlake High don't become statistics.

"People will ask me, you know in casual conversation, how many children I have," said Feldman. "I'll say two. But only one is still living."

His daughter, Casey, was killed by a distracted driver in 2009.

Casey was an aspiring journalist at Fordham University in New York.

Feldman acknowledged the cruel irony of his work - and his daughter's dreams.

"She wanted to tell people's stories and today I tell her story," explained Feldman.

In memory of her passing, Feldman and his wife started EndDD.org, an organization aimed at educating youth about the dangers of distracted driving.

Feldman, a trial lawyer, has recruited dozens of fellow attorneys to participate in his speeches.

His speeches focus far more on the emotional than visceral - no pictures of mangled vehicles, but plenty of distracted driving victims taken far too soon.

The most poignant moment is when he rolls up his sleeves to reveal several wristbands, each one in memory of a victim.

"I look at these wristbands....," Feldman then pauses. The emotion of what he's about to say overcomes him.

"...and I see the faces," another pause. Another attempt to compose himself.

"I see the faces of the moms who are mourning their dead children."

Feldman goes student by student, asking them what's their favorite color.

Blue, orange, green, red.

It's that color that their parents would choose to memorialize them if they were to die in a distracted driving accident.

It's a tactile way for people, students especially, to connect to something so tragic.

For Casey, it's pink.

Each student, receiving one as they left the Westlake Recital Hall.

A plastic reminder of the all-too-real impact distracted driving can have on a person's life.

