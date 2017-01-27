Victim's family speaks out after arrest of Robert Van Wisse

Just one month after being placed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list, 51-year-old Robert Van Wisse surrendered to authorities in Laredo Thursday afternoon.

The former UT student was wanted for the 1983 murder of 22-year-old Austin woman Lauire Stout, whose body was found in a South Austin office building where she was working.

Friday, The U.S. Marshals Service described the moments before meeting Robert Van Wisse and taking him into custody.

"We were standing on the international bridge in Laredo and there was a time period where it was fairly nerve racking because we hadn't seen him at that point," Deputy Marshal Robert Marcum said.

Marcum said at about 1:30 Thursday afternoon, he showed up.

"We told him who we were," Marcum said. "He said this is who I am. He seemed relieved and we took him into custody at that point."

Getting Van Wisse into custody is something multiple law enforcement agencies have been working to do for more than 17 years, after an arrest warrant for Van Wisse was issued.

"It was a big relief," Marcum said. "It was a really good feeling."

A good feeling not only for all of the law enforcement agencies involved, but for Stout's family.

"Something that I thought would never happen ended up happening," said Daile Stout, Stout's daughter.

Daile lost her Mom when she was only 18-months-old and to her, this means her family is getting the closure that they waited 33 years for.

In that time, both of Stout's parents have passed, but her two siblings kept fighting for justice.

"Well number one she was my best friend," Beverly Casaubon, Stout's sister said. "She was our keeper and protector for many years."

"We didn't know if we were going to find out before we were gone," T.J. Coffey said.

"There was a lot of weight lifted, but the stone is still there until the door gets locked."

"Hopefully, it will allow us to move forward with our lives," Daile said.

Van Wisse was placed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list on December 13 as the 511th addition.



