ViaAir adding seasonal service to Steamboat Springs, Colo.

Ski resort and downtown Steamboat Springs, Colorado. (Photo: Rich Reid, Getty Images, � Rich Reid Photography.com)

AUSTIN – Skiers and snowboarders are getting another option when it comes to getting to the slopes this winter, as ViaAir announced nonstop flights between Austin and Steamboat Springs, Colo. on Wednesday.

The airline and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said flights between ABIA and Hayden/Yampa Valley Regional Airport (HDN) will operate on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, from Dec. 13, 2017 to April 1, 2018. The flights will arrive and depart from the South Terminal.

“The new ViaAir Steamboat Springs nonstop connects Central Texas ski enthusiasts to a great winter resort destination,” said Jim Smith, Executive Director, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in a statement. “We welcome ViaAir’s continued growth at the Austin airport.”

“Working with ViaAir and Embark (Aviation) provides Steamboat a completely new, affordable resource for bringing winter guests to Ski Town, U.S.A.®,” added Rob Perlman, president and chief operating officer for Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp.

The flights will be on Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft with 50 seats. Flights will depart ABIA at 11:05 a.m. and arrive at HDN at 12:29 p.m., with return flights departing HDN at 6:10 p.m. and arriving at ABIA at 9:19 p.m. ViaAir and ABIA said there will be additional flights on Jan. 2, 4 and 9, 2018.

ViaAir’s website states they will also operate flights between HDN and Kansas City International Airport. TAP HERE for more information.

