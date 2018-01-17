ViaAir now offers nonstop flights from Austin to Tucson

A commercial airplane flies through the sky. (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN - ViaAir at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport announced their new nonstop flight service to Tucson, Ariz., on Wednesday.

Flights will operate three days per week departing from the south terminal at ABIA, ViaAir said.

Starting Jan. 18, flights will be available on Monday, Thursday and Friday with flight durations less than two hours long.

ViaAir recently started seasonal services to Steamboat Springs, Colo., and is planning to announce the start date of a four-day per week nonstop service between Austin and Oklahoma City.

