Veteran gets wheelchair lift after major VA delay

The wait for VA service is now over.

Contractors are installing a vertical lift for Veteran, Marco Martinez. It's paid for by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Martinez fought for more than two-years for equipment VA doctors deemed "medically necessary."

The KVUE Defenders investigated the delays.

In March, KVUE uncovered how departments within the VA didn't communicate with each other effectively.

After our story, people from the community offered to help.

The VA promised to fix the problem. This weekend, concrete was poured to install a wheelchair lift.

Martinez says he is grateful the ramp is being installed but knows too many other Veterans still in need.

“As appreciative as I am for all of the help, I have brothers and sisters who are in desperate need as well,” said Martinez.

The concrete path is compliant with the American Disabilities Act or ADA.

Martinez says the support beams will be removed soon.

The lift is scheduled to go in next week.

