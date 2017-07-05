VERIFY: Is driving barefoot in Texas illegal?

HOUSTON - A viewer reached out to our Verify team with a question about driving in Texas - Stephanie Stanley wanted to know if driving barefoot in the lone star state is illegal.

We went to our legal expert, Professor Gerald Treece from the South Texas College of Law. He said there is no law on the books in Texas making it illegal to drive barefoot.

However, he did say if you were involved in a crash, it could be cited as a contributing factor.

Stephanie, we can verify this one is false - It is not illegal to drive barefoot in Texas.

VERIFY: Sources

Professor Gerald Treece, South Texas College of Law

