Verify: Can you get a Texas Senator's office on the phone?

AUSTIN,TX - For multiple weeks, KVUE has received dozens of emails from people trying to contact their representatives and senators.

People reported that, despite multiple calls to multiple different numbers, they have been unable to connect with a real person.

"The lines are always busy, the voicemail is full, and the 'receptionist' is unavailable," one viewer wrote.

"Responding to their constituents is part of their job," another viewer wrote.

To test these reports, KVUE's Jason Puckett made dozens of calls over multiple weeks to both Senator Ted Cruz and Senator John Cornyn's offices.

The numbers used in the test were:

DC Offices - (Cruz) 202-224-5922, (Cornyn) 202-224-2934

Austin Offices - (Cruz) 512-916-5834, (Cornyn) 512-469-6034

After nearly 60 calls, using three different phone lines, only two calls connected directly to a staffer at either office.

Four more calls went through to either Senator's pre-recorded voicemail where callers could leave a message.

All other calls were either met with a busy signal or recorded "busy" message.

Both Senator's offices responded to a request for comment by saying they are receiving a high volume of calls at this time and encouraged voters to keep trying the phone lines or to send email messages at their Senator Cruz and Senator Cornyn websites.

Both offices also supplied official statements. Senator Cruz's office sent:

"Sen. Cruz looks forward to any and all opportunities to hear the concerns of Texans across the state, whether in person at the hundreds of events he has attended around the state, or via direct communication with our office

. In both our DC office and six locations across Texas, our office has more than two dozen staffers who are focused on listening to the concerns of constituents, ensuring their messages are delivered to Sen. Cruz, and addressing questions they may have about federal agencies, programs, or processes. Every caller’s concerns, whether they speak live with one of our staffers or they get our voicemail, are logged, tallied, and prepared for a report that the Senator and his senior staff receive each day.

Every email and letter our office receives is responded to, and these are also included in the daily constituent correspondence report for the Senator. This ensures that the Senator and his closest advisers are up-to-date on the issues that matter the most to Texans. For in-office visits, especially in some of our district offices which have extremely limited space, we request that constituents make appointments, as we cannot always accommodate drop-ins."

Senator Cornyn's office sent:

"As a Cornyn spokeswoman: Our office can receive as many as several thousand emails, phone calls, and messages a day. Like any phone system, when the lines are tied up, it’s harder to get through. A member of our legislative staff reviews every opinion expressed in a phone call, voicemail, letter, or email and responds to all written opinions individually as soon as they can."

