(Photo: @AustinFireInfo)

AUSTIN - Two vehicles were burned in a salvage yard fire early Saturday morning.

@AustinFireInfo said the fire happened at 607 Farley Dr., just off Braker Lane.

607 Farley, our FF’s hard at work pic.twitter.com/MgN7oPQYPz — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 27, 2018

AFD said no structures were damaged, and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV