BASTROP COUNTY, TEXAS - A vehicle reportedly ran into the side of a Union Pacific train as it was crossing the tracks at Farm to Market 812 in Red Rock Wednesday morning.

Union Pacific officials said the vehicle struck a tank car, a railroad car that transports liquids or gaseous commodities, but added there weren't any leaks or releases.

Information on injuries wasn't immediately available.

Union Pacific said crews are on the way to the scene to investigate.

This page will update as more information becomes available.

