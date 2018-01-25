UTPD: Skeletal remains found on West Pickle Research Campus

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

AUSTIN - The University of Texas Police Department reported that they located skeletal remains on the West Pickle Research Campus located nine miles north of UT's main campus on Thursday.

Officials said that the remains were found in what appears to have once been a transient camp in a wooded area located on the West Pickle campus and did not find evidence of foul play.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV