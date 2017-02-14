UT students create new food program

A good hearty meal can go a long way, especially when you're in college.

Students often find themselves navigating through a maze of classes, studying, tests and affordability. As a result, getting food can sometimes end up on the back burner. However, students at UT came up with a unique approach to make sure Longhorns don't go without.

The plan: implement a money reserve system for students who need extra help when it comes to food.

20 percent of the 50,000 students at UT reported skipping meals to save money and having trouble affording food in 2016,

Eric Duong, one of the students who came up with the idea, spoke to KVUE Tuesday.

"Every single time I go to HEB, you know when you go to the counter and they're like 'oh would like to donate $1, $5, $10 to this cause of choice,' I've always been inspired by that," Duong said.

So here's how the program would work: If a customer buys something for $8.75, the cashier will then ask them if they would like to donate to the fund or round up to the nearest dollar If so, the customer pays $9.00 with 25-cents going to the reserve account.

"That may not sound like a lot, but when you account for every single person that goes through every single dining facility on campus that can raise about $2-300," Duong said.



Students at UT receive $1,800 per year in Bevo-Buck, a prepaid account that students use to purchase food on or off campus.

"For some students, I know that $1,800 dollars is their sole monetary funding for food itself. So making all of that fit within the entire school year is really tough," Duong said.

Duong says student access to the reserve fund would be based on need and dependency on financial aid. The goal now is to get this program up and running within a year.

